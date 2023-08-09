Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Free Report) dropped 21.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 2,461,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 717% from the average daily volume of 301,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Summit Energy Partners

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field and the Hawkville Field, Austin. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

