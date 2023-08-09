Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Free Report) dropped 21.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 2,461,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 717% from the average daily volume of 301,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field and the Hawkville Field, Austin. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
