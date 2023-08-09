Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alteryx traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 2515417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AYX. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Alteryx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

