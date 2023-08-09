Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 45,959 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TimkenSteel Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
