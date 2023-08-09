Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Caleres were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $4,093,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Caleres by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 271,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 55,268 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Caleres by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,040,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Caleres by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $31.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CAL. Piper Sandler cut Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,336 shares of company stock valued at $393,385 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

