Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGEE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGEE stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

