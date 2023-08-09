Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cactus were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Cactus Stock Up 3.1 %

WHD stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

