Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,482,000 after purchasing an additional 509,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after buying an additional 154,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,794,000 after buying an additional 2,258,295 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

View Our Latest Report on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.