Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 99.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Enhabit news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $467,088.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $286,520. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enhabit Price Performance

EHAB stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $688.37 million and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Enhabit Profile

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

