Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,061,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,471,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $18,073,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,452,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,148,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.38.
Several analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
