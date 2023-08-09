Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Koppers were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Koppers by 31.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth $362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth $503,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koppers Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KOP opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $808.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,884.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Koppers Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.