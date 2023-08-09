Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insmed were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Insmed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Insmed by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Insmed by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Insmed by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The company had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

