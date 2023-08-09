Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $389.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.05 and a 200 day moving average of $307.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $475.09.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total value of $196,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.11, for a total value of $196,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $95,043.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,855. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

