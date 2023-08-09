Amalgamated Bank Has $303,000 Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chico’s FAS Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE:CHS opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $729.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.
