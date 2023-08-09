Amalgamated Bank Has $308,000 Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 181.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 105,899 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MWA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

