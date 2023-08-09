Amalgamated Bank Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after buying an additional 90,887 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth $250,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Trinseo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 24.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $194,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. Trinseo PLC has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

