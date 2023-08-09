Amalgamated Bank Has $322,000 Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 970.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 347,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of INVA stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million.

INVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $91,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,979,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $91,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,979,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 517,000 shares of company stock worth $6,539,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also

