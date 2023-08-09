Amalgamated Bank Has $340,000 Stock Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 280,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Stock Down 2.1 %

HIBB stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

