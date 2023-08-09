Amalgamated Bank Has $345,000 Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDOT. BTIG Research began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

