Amalgamated Bank Has $348,000 Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $1,930,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at $24,975,561.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $1,930,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,975,561.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 957,755 shares of company stock worth $8,730,299. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCW opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

