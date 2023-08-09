Amalgamated Bank Has $354,000 Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

DNLI opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $681,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

