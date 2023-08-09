Amalgamated Bank Has $363,000 Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $58,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $70.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

MMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

