Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at $8,194,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSR stock opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research firms have commented on CSR. Colliers Securities upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

