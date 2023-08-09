Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:BHE opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $733.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

