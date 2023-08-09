Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

