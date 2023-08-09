Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,498,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

AHH stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.39 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

