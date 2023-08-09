Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,007 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,104,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 448,981 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,312,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,453,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 359,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $827.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.47.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.37%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.