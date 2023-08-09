Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,016 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after buying an additional 695,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,669,000 after purchasing an additional 118,770 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,472 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $33,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $255,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,622,116 shares of company stock valued at $73,137,118 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $899.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.53. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

