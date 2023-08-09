Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,077 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,029,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $799.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,414.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,414.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,302.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and sold 72,468 shares valued at $1,560,044. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

