Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,114 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $406,101.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $498,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,002 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Price Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

