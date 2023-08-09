Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,120 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Myers Industries by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:MYE opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $680.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

