Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,132 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.94. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,209.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $515,600. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

