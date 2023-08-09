Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,340 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGNX. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in REGENXBIO by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $784.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 56.21% and a negative net margin of 282.72%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

