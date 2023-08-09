Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,682 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Trading Down 0.6 %

HTLD stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,525.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,824.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

