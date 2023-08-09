Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,075 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in California Resources were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 292.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,531,000 after purchasing an additional 576,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 331,615 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,699,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 533.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 317,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 267,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

