Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,894 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 34.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 114.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RPT Realty by 19.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $917.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

