Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,029 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 555.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 131,634 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 42.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $778.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.30. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.