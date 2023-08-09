Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,044 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTU. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

