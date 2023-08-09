Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,235 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.44. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

