Amalgamated Bank Sells 346 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $239,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $239,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $217,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,102 shares of company stock valued at $652,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.25.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.