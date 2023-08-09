Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,289 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BXMT opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.98%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

