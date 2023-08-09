Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,302 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Price Performance

NYSE RWT opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $887.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.