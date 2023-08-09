Amalgamated Bank Sells 465 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 17.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $66.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,856,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,589,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,856,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,589,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,840,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,397,930.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,438 shares of company stock worth $1,725,351. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

