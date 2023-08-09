Amalgamated Bank Sells 476 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $58,892,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PFBC opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $955.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.11. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

