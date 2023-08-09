Amalgamated Bank Sells 509 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 679,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 141,520 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 85,727 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.91.

In related news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,917 shares of company stock valued at $31,041,846. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $167.16 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $167.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

