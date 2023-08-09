Amalgamated Bank Sells 580 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,756.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,756.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC stock opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.41. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $203.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 22.16%. Equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Articles

