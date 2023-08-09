Amalgamated Bank Sells 582 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TTEC were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in TTEC by 33.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in TTEC by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 50.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in TTEC by 26.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TTEC opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58.

In other news, Director Marc Holtzman acquired 7,960 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $249,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,390.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

