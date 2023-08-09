Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,865 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 198,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BDN opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $853.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.32%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 542.86%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.