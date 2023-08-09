Amalgamated Bank Sells 597 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 65,946 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $15,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $76.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

