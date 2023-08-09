Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,762 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $41,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $35,504,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $20,579,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Stock Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,377.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

