Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,060 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,428,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 53,247 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,778,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 343,464 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of MRVI opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of -0.26.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

